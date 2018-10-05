Olly Murs is back and heading out on a huge UK tour!
Olly Murs is back with new music and a new string of UK tour dates for 2019.
Following the release of his swaggering new single ‘Moves’ featuring Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs returns with his dazzling new album ‘You Know I Know’, out November 9th on RCA Records.
The cheeky Essex chappy is heading out on a whopping UK tour following his sell out 24 UK shows last year.
Olly now embarks on a 16 date UK arena tour kicking off next May which will include two shows at the London O2 Arena May 16th and 17th.
May 2019
Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena
Fri 3rd GLASGOW, SSE Hydro Arena
Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Capital Arena
Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre
Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena
Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena
Thurs 16th LONDON, The O2
Fri 17th LONDON, The O2
Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena
Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena
Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena
June 2019
Fri 7th GLOUCESTER The Kingsholm Stadium