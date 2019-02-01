SNOWMAGEDDON: Chaotic scenes across the UK as snow descends

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for more snow. Picture: Getty

Snow has descended across the whole of Britain, causing icy roads and travel disruption

It's finally happened. Snow has arrived, and we're already making plans to hibernate until April to avoid the Beast From The East 2.0 that's probably imminently set to sweep the nation.

If you, like us, practically ice-skated to work this morning, you'll be aware that snow and frost has covered Britain. Last night, temperatures plunged to -15C in parts of Scotland - the lowest recorded temperature in NINE years.

The Met Office has now issued an Amber warning for snow, warning: "there is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off".

"Some delays and cancellations to rail are likely, and perhaps air travel. Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."

The weather has already caused chaos and disruption across the country - Bristol International Airport has been forced to suspend all flights because of the conditions.

A spokesperson for the airport announced: "As a result of continued adverse weather, our teams are working hard to clear the airfield.

"Due to the volume of snowfall, the airfield will remain closed until 1200.

"A further update will be given as the situation changes. Please contact your airline for specific flight queries.

In Cornwall, more than 100 people were trapped in the Jamaica Inn pub on Bodmin Moor due to snow covering the A30.

Snow is expected to sweep the nation once again this evening.

Britain's weather in pictures:

A man sweeping the snow off his car this morning. Picture: Getty

The roads have been left icy after the heavy snowfall last night. Picture: Getty

Drivers faced difficult conditions on the roads this morning. Picture: Getty

Temperatures plunged to -15C in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

Forecasters have predicted more snow in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

The Met Office just issued an Amber warning for more snow. Picture: Getty

The temperature in Scotland plunged to its lowest point in nine years. Picture: Getty

The extreme weather might affect schools across the country - find out about school closures in your local area here.