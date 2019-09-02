UK weather: Britain set for September washout as heavy rain hits and temperatures drop

2 September 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 2 September 2019, 12:53

Britain set for September washout as heavy rain hits and temperatures drop
Britain set for September washout as heavy rain hits and temperatures drop. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It appears summer is officially over as Autumnal weather arrives in the UK.

Temperatures are set to drop this week, while heavy rain is expected across the UK.

Rain from Scotland is beginning to work its way south this Monday, hitting areas in northern England, explains the Met Office’s Alex Deakin.

Come Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop down to single figures in some rural areas, while larger towns and cities will remain in the teens.

While Tuesday will see some dry spells and sun with higher temperatures, the rest of the week will see temperatures drop as it turns cooler.

It appears summer is officially over as Autumnal weather arrives in the UK
It appears summer is officially over as Autumnal weather arrives in the UK. Picture: Getty

Craig Snell, a Meteorologist, told the Sun Online: "The weather is right on cue for the start of autumn this week and we are looking at a much cooler spell compared to the very hot conditions last week.

“While it will be fairly quiet we could see temperatures between 10C and 15C lower than during the heatwave, dipping into single figures in parts of the country."

Temperatures are set to drop this week, while heavy rain is expected across the UK.
Temperatures are set to drop this week, while heavy rain is expected across the UK. Picture: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern explains in their 10 day trend: “The jet stream starts to nudge a bit further north at the start of the week and high pressure starts to build in South Western Britain in particular by Tuesday.

“There will still be areas of rain or showers crossing North Western parts of the country, in fact some of this could bring further wet weather to Western Scotland, North West England and Northern Ireland around Tuesday and early Wednesday.”

