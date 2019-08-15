UK heatwave to RETURN as Asian typhoon brings hot weather back

Heatwave to return as Asian super-storm sends heat blast to UK. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Alice Dear

An Asian super-storm is bringing hot weather our way in the next ten days, it has been predicted.

The UK has spent the past couple of weeks getting drenched by downfalls of heavy rain, ruining many people’s summer holiday plans.

However, there is potentially another heatwave on its way, bringing hope to those who marked summer as officially over.

There is currently a tropical typhoon in areas of Asia, which is said to be heading towards the UK, which could put an end to the dreary weather we’ve currently been seeing.

Channel 4 weatherman Liam Dutton has warned the typhoon could bring back summer weather, just in time for the end of August.

The Met Office’s meteorologist Aidan McGivern also predicted warmer spells in their 10 day forecast. Picture: Met Office

In Liam Dutton’s forecast, he explains: “How a typhoon over Asia may bring summer weather back to the UK.

“Tropical storm Krosa is spinning around over the NW Pacific Ocean. It was previously a typhoon but has now weakened to a strong tropical storm.

“During the next few days, it’ll move over Japan and onwards to the far east of Russia.”

However, he went on to warn that it will also bump into the jet streams in the atmosphere, which will send a ripple eastwards.

UK heatwave to RETURN as Asian typhoon brings hot weather back. Picture: Getty

“High pressure would bring settled weather for the end of August with some sunshine and a warmer feel than of late”, the weatherman explained.

The Met Office’s meteorologist Aidan McGivern also predicted warmer spells in their 10 day forecast.

He explained that this coming weekend won’t be a complete washout, but there will be showers and cool temperatures.

However, an area of high pressure to the south west of the UK will work its way across, but jet streams from the same area will keep the south of the UK cool for sometime.

Next week, the high pressure will dominate, causing slow increases in temperatures.