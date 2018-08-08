Breath-taking Pyrotechnics To Fill Plymouth Skies

The British Fireworks Championships is one of the most eagerly anticipated yearly events Plymouth's calendar.

Thousands will flock to the Hoe to catch sight of the magnificent displays from six teams across two nights: August 8 and 9.

The Hoe is one of the best places to catch the displays, as while you're there you can have fun on the rides, munch on some food and enjoy the music.

Where do the Plymouth fireworks take place? The displays will be fired from the Mountbatten breakwater, while the main vantage and gathering points will be on the Plymouth Hoe.

What time do the fireworks start? The firework displays will start each evening as dusk falls at 9.30pm. Visitors are advised to arrive early to get the best possible vantage points.

Where are the best places to watch the fireworks? With the displays being fired from the Mountbatten breakwater, the prime locations to view the event will be either from the Citadel or on the Hoe. Another popular viewing point is the Jennycliff area behind Mountbatten.

The competitors for this year's competition have been announced, featuring event companies from all across the UK.

Fuse Fireworks, from Blyth, Nottinghamshire

Fully Fused Fireworks, from Campton, Bedfordshire

The UK Firework Company, from London

The firing order for Thursday, August 9 is:

Smart Pyrotechnics, from Devizes, Wiltshire

Illusion Fireworks, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire

Phoenix Fireworks, from Sevenoaks, Kent

Each competitor will put on an incredible 10-minute display, and the winner will be declared after all six displays have taken place.

Remember that it gets very busy on Plymouth Hoe during the event and if you’re arriving by car then it’s recommended you use one of the city’s three Park and Ride services, which will be running additional services.

There is limited disabled parking on the Hoe promenade, with spaces given on a first come, first served basis.

Extra trains to Penzance and Exeter will also be running after the event.

For more travel information, go to the Visit Plymouth website