Calls for Plymouth MP to 'quit'

A high-profile Tory MP says if he had a different job he wouldn't even vote for his party and questioned whether the party still shares his "values and ethos".

Ex-British Army officer Johnny Mercer, who was only elected in 2015, said he would not have run in Plymouth Moor View "if the situation was like it is now".

In an interview with The House magazine, he warned that if Tory rows over Brexit let in Jeremy Corbyn "I don't think we'd be forgiven for a generation and we wouldn't deserve to be".

The 37-year-old father of two said that with hindsight his pre-MP self "wouldn't vote", adding: "There's no doubt about it that my set of values and ethos, I was comfortable that it was aligned with the Conservative Party.

"I'm not as comfortable that that's the case any more." Mr Mercer is an Afghan veteran who served with 29 Commando, part of the Royal Artillery, before becoming an MP.

He took his Devon seat from Labour in 2015 and increased his majority to more than 5,000 last year, but warned the party was being led by "technocrats and managers" who were exposing it to "ridicule" over Brexit.

Since being elected he has joined the Defence Select Committee and campaigned for veterans, including those with mental health problems and others facing prosecution for alleged crimes during the Troubles.

He gained notoriety and column inches after being elected when it emerged he had appeared in a shower gel advertisement, in which he was shown soaping himself while half naked.

It is not the first time Mr Mercer has criticised the Conservatives from within. In November he told the Telegraph the party "still seems punch-drunk" and was "in danger of losing credibility" after the snap general election in 2017 which saw the Tories lose their majority in Westminster.

The Remain supporter, who describes himself as being centre-right, told The House that Theresa May's Chequers deal was "your classic professional politician's answer" that pleases no one.