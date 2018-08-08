Rise In Children Making Prank 999 Calls

Parents are being reminded to keep an eye on their mobile phones during the school holidays after the service has had a number of unnecessary 999 prank calls to our ambulance service from children

The 999 control hubs in the South West have received a number of hoax calls that have resulted in vital emergency resources being sent to peoples' houses only to find no one there when they arrive.

When they rang the caller back they were met with children laughing.

This wasted journey meant that the crew were unable to attend genuine patients in need of care. All emergency calls are recorded and can be traced, and offenders will be prosecuted if necessary.

Last year, in 2017, 774 hoax calls were made to the ambulance service which distracted paramedics from attending 91 real emergencies.

South Western Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Ken Wenman says, "Making hoax calls can put lives at risk.

"We strongly encourage parents to impress upon their children the importance of only dialing 999 in a genuine emergency situation.

"It is vital that people understand and appreciate the consequences associated with making hoax calls.

"We work with the police and other partners to seek the prosecution of people who abuse the 999 system."

Examples of when to call 999 include choking, chest pain, stroke, serious blood loss and unconsciousness.

Using 999 correctly helps our paramedic crews to reach those patients most in need of medical attention.

Alternative healthcare options for less serious conditions include; visiting your local pharmacy, visiting a minor injuries unit or NHS walk-in centre, or calling NHS111.

You can also find information and advice online at http://www.nhs.uk