Type 26 Announcement Secures Devonport Dockyard

The threat from Russia is the reason behind the British Government's investment in the new Type 26 frigate.

Eight of the next generation of Royal Navy warships will be based at Devonport Naval Base, the Defence Secretary has announced.

Ending months of speculation that they would be split between there and Portsmouth.

Gavin Williamson made the announcement on Monday on board HMS Montrose, where he said the £3.7 billion programme would secure the future of Devonport.

He said in a speech: "The largest naval base in western Europe, Devonport is the lifeblood of Plymouth and is as synonymous with this city as it is with our famous Royal Navy.

"Ships have set sail from Devonport's dock to defend our great nation for hundreds of years, and I can reveal that the truly world-class type 26 frigates will follow in their wake.

"We are living in increasingly dangerous times, with the threats intensifying both on and beneath the water.

"Plymouth should be in no doubt that it will be right at the heart of Britain's fight for a safer world by homing these formidable warships."

The 6,900-tonne frigate is designed for anti-submarine warfare and will enter service by the mid-2020s.

They have been ordered from the BAE Systems shipyards on the Clyde, with four already named as HMS Glasgow, HMS Cardiff, HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham.

After the speech Williamson said the plans would give confidence to the public about the Government's plans for Devonport, which employs 2,500 people and generates 10 per cent of Plymouth's income.