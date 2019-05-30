Don't Tell Your Mum episode 2: Discipline, Dadsnet and shamed dads

30 May 2019, 07:54 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 09:41

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective
Join Heart's JK and his friend Al as they tackle fatherhood in all its forms in this hilarious new podcast.

Join JK and Al as they chat about the chaos of fatherhood and discuss the pitfalls of parenting.

From the serious to the ridiculous, they discuss every aspect of being a dad and hear some incredible stories from celebrity fathers and guest dads, including Joel Conder, host of DadVGirls and comedian, Milton Jones.

Listen to Don't Tell Your Mum

In this episode they talk about discipline.

How much is enough? Where is the line? What if you disagree with your partner?

They answer these questions and more as well as going through submissions from the Dadsnet (https://www.thedadsnet.com) on how annoying kids can be, and bestow their judgement on a shamed dad in the confessional.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts now!

