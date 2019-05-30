Don't Tell Your Mum episode 2: Discipline, Dadsnet and shamed dads

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective. Picture: Heart

Join JK and Al as they chat about the chaos of fatherhood and discuss the pitfalls of parenting.

From the serious to the ridiculous, they discuss every aspect of being a dad and hear some incredible stories from celebrity fathers and guest dads, including Joel Conder, host of DadVGirls and comedian, Milton Jones.

In this episode they talk about discipline.

How much is enough? Where is the line? What if you disagree with your partner?

They answer these questions and more as well as going through submissions from the Dadsnet (https://www.thedadsnet.com) on how annoying kids can be, and bestow their judgement on a shamed dad in the confessional.

