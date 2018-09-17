Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 1

Ellie and Anna are here every week keeping you company as you reluctantly tackle adulting, or distracting you from Karen from accounts' boring weekend run-down.

Ep 1: Announcing you're pregnant / Social media bragging

Ellie’s preggers! Ellie and Anna discuss the weird and wonderful reactions you get when you tell the world that you’re pregnant.

Why is it so awkward and why does it compel friends and family to say the stupidest things?

There’s also a theory that bragging on social media is actually good for you.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

