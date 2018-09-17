Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 2

The girls talk about office parties this week... and why trying to pull a celebrity in front of your colleagues never ends well - life isn't actually a rom com.

Ep 2: Work nights out / Male attractiveness

Ellie and Anna had their first Public Engagement this week!

They went to the Heart office party and managed to behave themselves, but it brought back memories for Anna of when she once did the walk of shame into the office and Ellie remembered trying it on with Josh Hartnett at a work do.

Work nights out can be difficult to navigate!

There’s also a new survey telling men what women find attractive. Beards, extreme sports and red trousers ahoy!

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

Click here to subscribe now on iTunes.

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts.