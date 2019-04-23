Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 28

This week the girls discuss if you should ever find out how many people your partner has slept with - and there's a fake tan fail in the studio.

Is it true what they say? Do couples that sweat together really stay together? This week’s expert opinion is brought to you from an 800 meter record holder, and someone who’s just started using wine bottles for weights - we’ll let you work out who’s who.

Next up, Zoe and Anna are helping you navigate the world of proper code in a couple.

Is it ever right to know how many people your partner’s slept with? Should you return any left behind items from exes?

PLUS, Anna’s gone and got another dodgy beauty treatment and Zoe won’t stop rinsing her #faketanfail

