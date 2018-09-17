Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 3

Could you give up gross YouTube videos for an entire month? The girls work out the pros and cons of 'Scroll Free September', and working with your other half.

Ep 03: Scroll free September / Could you work with your other half?

It's Scroll Free September so Ellie and Anna try to figure out whether they could give up social media for a month and live without videos of slime, blackhead popping and soap carving.

Plus, the X Factor’s back which means a) it’s nearly Christmas and b) Ellie wonders if she and her husband could work together like Robbie and Ayda.

She turns to Anna for advice... and Anna’s husband Matt. Who works with Anna.

