Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 33

Disclaimer: This episode will make you cringe. On the plus side, it could also increase your tolerance of awkward situations.

Can you remember when your parents sat you down to talk about the birds and the bees?

Maybe you're a parent who's gearing up to have that very chat - there are PLENTY of you, and your stories are golden.

Zoe & Anna also talk "sexpectation VS. reality" - how have your experiences (between the sheets) compared to what you've seen in the movies? I mean, no one knocked themselves out on a bedside table in "Throbbin' Hood" and I don't recall an awkward condom moment in "Breast Side Story"...

And SURELY no-ones ever defected their marital bed, in a movie or otherwise? Anna? ANNA?

Foot note: Aren't porno puns the best? One more? Sure. Saturday Night Beaver.

