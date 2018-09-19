Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 4

Sexting, personal grooming and embarrassing trips to A&E are on the agenda this week - prepare to wince!

Ep 04: Sexting / Personal Grooming Nightmares

Anna was in quite a flap this week after she had a close shave – literally – and ended up in A&E, so the two discuss the perils of personal grooming.

Prepare to be glued to your knickers. Also, Ellie and Anna talk about sexting, and whether they’re any good at it.

As you’d expect, this leads to stories of radiator valves, ‘knick knocks’ and helmets of the motorcycle variety.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

