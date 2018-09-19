Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 5

Ellie and Anna share their loathing for sequin hairbands, and try and crack the winning formula for making a good first impression.

Ep 05: Sexting / Personal Grooming Nightmares

Ellie and Anna share their memories of when they first met – it involved baby poo.

The girls go on to discuss the art of making a good first impression, from spitting out water on a Mary Berry lookalike to extended eye contact, and an irrational dislike of sequin hairbands.

Plus, after Mark Walhberg shared his gruelling personal routine online, Ellie and Anna work out whether they have enough snack time on a day-to-day basis.

