Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 6

This week the girls chat about Richard Here's shock baby news - and pay tribute to the humble thermal vest.

Ep 06: Ageing denial / Winning

Following the news that Richard Gere’s going to be a father at the age of 69, ‘geriatric mothers’ Ellie and Anna consider the dos and don’ts of growing old gracefully - or disgracefully – and wonder whether they’re in ageing denial.

Plus it was the Emmy Awards this week, so Ellie would just like to thank her thermal vest on the red carpet, Anna puts her winning instinct down to her dad holding a gun against her back (not literally) and an apology is long overdue for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

Click here to subscribe now on iTunes.

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts.