Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 8

Cereal, grotty books, and the fall out from family members uncovering dirty little secrets are all discussed in this week's hilarious podcast.

Ep 08: Erotic Novels / Abstinence

Apparently 57% of us read erotic novels. Anna’s a big fan of grotty fiction but for Ellie, the subject brings back memories of her parents finding a ‘saucy book’ under her Simba toy.

What other dirty little secrets have been found by family members, and how did they react?

The girls turn from Penis Grigio to booze, or rather the lack of it: Ellie’s embraced her sober pregnant self but has developed a new addiction. For cereal.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

Click here to subscribe now on iTunes.

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts.