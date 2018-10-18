Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 9

Bad birthdays, chicken nugget proposals, and why it's not so bad to fully reach your potential.

Ep 09: Bad Birthdays / Small Victories

One of the biggest stories in the papers this week leads Ellie and Anna to discuss bad birthdays.

Cue food poisoning, getting sacked and proposing to chicken nuggets. Anna admits to forgetting her husband’s birthday last week – but it’s his fault he didn’t remind her, RIGHT?!

Also, a recent survey revealed that 92 percent of Brits believe they’ve failed to reach their full potential in work, finance, relationships and home life. Oh dear.

