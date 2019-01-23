Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 16

The recent debate about David Beckham giving his daughter a peck on the lips leads Zoe and Anna to discuss the difference between slug kisses and snail kisses.

Ep 16: PDAs / What People Think About Before Sex

This leads to the broader subject of public displays of affection with your other half, from clenching buttocks to full-on snogs. Are you a limpet on a rock, or are you a trophy?

Do PDAs make you promiscuous or a player? And what word does Anna hate more than ‘player’?

That’ll be ‘jiggy’, and that word is mentioned a fair bit...

