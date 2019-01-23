Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 22

In this episode, Zoe & Anna tackle this week's (cue Alan Partridge impression) HOT TOPIC... Masculinity! Is there a need for men to change?

Ep 22: Masculinity / Women Watching Porn

The girls muscle their way through more opinions than you can shake a meat stick at, and speak to the founder of The Book of Man, Martin Robinson!

PLUS, your search history isn't safe with these two! Zoe & Anna reveal what porn women watched in 2018, and discover something surprising.

