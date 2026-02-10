Global announces brand-new Formula 1 podcast show Up To Speed

10 February 2026, 10:00 | Updated: 10 February 2026, 10:06

Up To Speed - the inside track on F1
Up To Speed - the inside track on F1. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Up To Speed is the brand new F1 podcast presented by Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard, and Jolie Sharpe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bringing together four of the most knowledgeable and entertaining voices in Formula 1, Up To Speed features an all-star presenting line-up: Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton, racing driver-turned-broadcaster Naomi Schiff, 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and F1 presenter and content creator Jolie Sharpe.

The hosts deliver razor-sharp race reactions, behind-the-scenes insight, and the stories everyone’s talking about - both on and off the track. From the sport’s biggest moments and fiercest rivalries to the iconic scenes that define Formula 1, Up To Speed puts fans at the heart of the action.

The podcast show will be released twice weekly. Monday episodes will offer fast, reactive analysis following the weekend’s race drama, while Thursday episodes will dive deep into the biggest story of the week, alongside interviews with the biggest names in the sport.

Up To Speed launches Monday, 16 February, with episodes twice a week on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

