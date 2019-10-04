Exclusive

The Outspoken Beauty Podcast: World Smile Day

By Nicola Bonn

Dr Amit Rai joins Nicola to talk all things home whitening, dental health and confident smiles to celebration World Smile Day

With so many of us hiding our smiles because we are ashamed of our teeth, this episode explores the simple things we can do to improve our dental health and how to do home whitening safely and effectively. It's all in celebration of World Smile Day which takes place on the first Friday of October every year. Join Nicola Bonn and Dr Rai as they chat tooth equality (yes it is a thing), how to check that your teeth are healthy and how to whiten your teeth at home safely and effectively.