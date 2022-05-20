The 50 best songs of the 00s including Robbie Williams, Busted and Britney
20 May 2022, 11:00 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 11:14
Heart 00s is our brand new station that will be giving you non-stop noughties feel good songs.
From Nelly to Spice Girls, we are your one-stop-shop for all those retro throwbacks.
The station is fronted by one of the decade’s biggest stars, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, and DJ Mike Panteli.
And to celebrate the launch, we’ve put together a list of all the best songs of the noughties that you might have forgotten.
50 best songs of the 00s
- Michael Buble - Haven't Met You Yet
- Will Young - Leave Right Now
- Nelly - Ride Wit Me
- Sugababes - Hole In The Head
- Usher - Caught Up
- Beverley Knight - Shoulda Woulda Coulda
- Robbie Williams - Rock DJ
- Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love
- Beyonce - Crazy in Love
- Avril Lavigne - Sk8er Boi
- Christina Aguilera - Beautiful
- Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This
- Geri Halliwell - It's Raining Men
- Taylor Swift - Love Story
- Busted - Year 3000
- Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart
- Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
- Gym Class Heroes - Cupid's Chokehold
- Scouting For Girls - She's So Lovely
- Black Eyed Peas - Shut up
- Girls Aloud - Love Machine
- James Morrison & Nelly Furtado - Broken Strings
- Anastacia - I'm Outta Love
- McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair
- Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry
- JLS - Beat Again
- Britney Spears - Stronger
- The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha
- Kelis - Milkshake
- NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye
- Westlife - Uptown Girl
- Darius - Colourblind
- Emma Bunton - Maybe
- Ms Dynamite - Dy-na-mi-tee
- James Blunt - You're Beautiful
- Lily Allen - Smile
- Madonna - Hung Up
- Sophie Ellis Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor
- Jason Mraz - I'm Yours
- Coldplay - Yellow
- JoJo - Too Little Too Late
- Mis-Teeq - Scandalous
- Take That - Patience
- Rachel Stevens - Sweet Dreams My L.A. Ex
- The Feeling - Never Be Lonely
- James Morrison - You Give Me Something
- Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
- Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around
- The Saturdays - Just Can't Get Enough
- Enrique Iglesias - Hero
