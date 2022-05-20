The 50 best songs of the 00s including Robbie Williams, Busted and Britney

20 May 2022, 11:00 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 11:14

Check out the best songs of the 00s
Check out the best songs of the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

Listen to Heart 00s on Global Player now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart 00s is our brand new station that will be giving you non-stop noughties feel good songs.

Listen to Heart 00s now on Global Player

From Nelly to Spice Girls, we are your one-stop-shop for all those retro throwbacks.

The station is fronted by one of the decade’s biggest stars, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, and DJ Mike Panteli.

And to celebrate the launch, we’ve put together a list of all the best songs of the noughties that you might have forgotten.

Ashley Roberts is presenting our brand new station Heart 00s
Ashley Roberts is presenting our brand new station Heart 00s. Picture: Heart

50 best songs of the 00s

  1. Michael Buble - Haven't Met You Yet
  2. Will Young - Leave Right Now
  3. Nelly - Ride Wit Me
  4. Sugababes - Hole In The Head
  5. Usher - Caught Up
  6. Beverley Knight - Shoulda Woulda Coulda
  7. Robbie Williams - Rock DJ
  8. Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love
  9. Beyonce - Crazy in Love
  10. Avril Lavigne - Sk8er Boi
  11. Christina Aguilera - Beautiful
  12. Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This
  13. Geri Halliwell - It's Raining Men
  14. Taylor Swift - Love Story
  15. Busted - Year 3000
  16. Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart
  17. Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
  18. Gym Class Heroes - Cupid's Chokehold
  19. Scouting For Girls - She's So Lovely
  20. Black Eyed Peas - Shut up
  21. Girls Aloud - Love Machine
  22. James Morrison & Nelly Furtado - Broken Strings
  23. Anastacia - I'm Outta Love
  24. McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair
  25. Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry
  26. JLS - Beat Again
  27. Britney Spears - Stronger
  28. The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha
  29. Kelis - Milkshake
  30. NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye
  31. Westlife - Uptown Girl
  32. Darius - Colourblind
  33. Emma Bunton - Maybe
  34. Ms Dynamite - Dy-na-mi-tee
  35. James Blunt - You're Beautiful
  36. Lily Allen - Smile
  37. Madonna - Hung Up
  38. Sophie Ellis Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor
  39. Jason Mraz - I'm Yours
  40. Coldplay - Yellow
  41. JoJo - Too Little Too Late
  42. Mis-Teeq - Scandalous
  43. Take That - Patience
  44. Rachel Stevens - Sweet Dreams My L.A. Ex
  45. The Feeling - Never Be Lonely
  46. James Morrison - You Give Me Something
  47. Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
  48. Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around
  49. The Saturdays - Just Can't Get Enough
  50. Enrique Iglesias - Hero

Heart 00s joins sister stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

How to listen to Heart 00s

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

TV & Movies

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

TV & Movies

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

TV & Movies

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

TV & Movies

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals