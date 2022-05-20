The 50 best songs of the 00s including Robbie Williams, Busted and Britney

Heart 00s is our brand new station that will be giving you non-stop noughties feel good songs.

From Nelly to Spice Girls, we are your one-stop-shop for all those retro throwbacks.

The station is fronted by one of the decade’s biggest stars, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, and DJ Mike Panteli.

And to celebrate the launch, we’ve put together a list of all the best songs of the noughties that you might have forgotten.

50 best songs of the 00s

Michael Buble - Haven't Met You Yet Will Young - Leave Right Now Nelly - Ride Wit Me Sugababes - Hole In The Head Usher - Caught Up Beverley Knight - Shoulda Woulda Coulda Robbie Williams - Rock DJ Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love Beyonce - Crazy in Love Avril Lavigne - Sk8er Boi Christina Aguilera - Beautiful Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This Geri Halliwell - It's Raining Men Taylor Swift - Love Story Busted - Year 3000 Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten Gym Class Heroes - Cupid's Chokehold Scouting For Girls - She's So Lovely Black Eyed Peas - Shut up Girls Aloud - Love Machine James Morrison & Nelly Furtado - Broken Strings Anastacia - I'm Outta Love McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry JLS - Beat Again Britney Spears - Stronger The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha Kelis - Milkshake NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye Westlife - Uptown Girl Darius - Colourblind Emma Bunton - Maybe Ms Dynamite - Dy-na-mi-tee James Blunt - You're Beautiful Lily Allen - Smile Madonna - Hung Up Sophie Ellis Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor Jason Mraz - I'm Yours Coldplay - Yellow JoJo - Too Little Too Late Mis-Teeq - Scandalous Take That - Patience Rachel Stevens - Sweet Dreams My L.A. Ex The Feeling - Never Be Lonely James Morrison - You Give Me Something Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around The Saturdays - Just Can't Get Enough Enrique Iglesias - Hero

Heart 00s joins sister stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

