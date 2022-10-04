Join our charity Global's Make Some Noise to Think Big and Help Small

Global’s Make Some Noise Day returns on Friday 7th October to support small charities that make a big difference to people around the country.

Millions of people rely on small charities for food, care, counselling, companionship, and survival.

These are everyday people who might live on your street, in your community, or further away but are supported by small charities right across the UK.

Every year Global unites and Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Gold, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Popbuzz come together on Global’s Make Some Noise Day, proudly supported by Hotpoint, to help raise vital funds for small charities changing lives across the UK.

This year we are asking you to Think Big, Help Small. To think about how together we can support small charities to make a big difference.

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis and small charities are working hard in your community to support those who need it most. But they need your help.

Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes, to help people living through the toughest of circumstances.

You can support us today by giving what you can and together we can be the lifeline they so urgently need.

Help Global’s Make Some Noise to help small charities changing lives across the UK.

Join in Global’s Make Some Noise Day, proudly supported by Hotpoint, on Friday 7th October and #HelpSmall .