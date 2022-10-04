Join our charity Global's Make Some Noise to Think Big and Help Small

4 October 2022, 09:17

Global’s Make Some Noise Day returns on Friday 7th October to support small charities that make a big difference to people around the country.

Millions of people rely on small charities for food, care, counselling, companionship, and survival.

These are everyday people who might live on your street, in your community, or further away but are supported by small charities right across the UK.  

Every year Global unites and Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Gold, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Popbuzz come together on Global’s Make Some Noise Day, proudly supported by Hotpoint, to help raise vital funds for small charities changing lives across the UK.

This year we are asking you to Think Big, Help Small. To think about how together we can support small charities to make a big difference.

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis and small charities are working hard in your community to support those who need it most. But they need your help.  

Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes, to help people living through the toughest of circumstances.

You can support us today by giving what you can and together we can be the lifeline they so urgently need. 

Help Global’s Make Some Noise to help small charities changing lives across the UK. 

Join in Global’s  Make Some Noise Day, proudly supported by Hotpoint, on Friday 7th October and #HelpSmall .

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her patterned shirt from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Adrian and Thomas have shared an emotional message

Married At First Sight UK's Thomas and Adrian hint they are still together with emotional message

TV & Movies

It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas

UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

Weather

Best books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Lifestyle

Black Friday 2022 label and sales in the shops

When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Dancing On Ice 2022

Quality Street tub and chocolates

Quality Street to ditch trademark plastic wrappers to be more eco-friendly

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

TV & Movies

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies