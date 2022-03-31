Exclusive

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

31 March 2022, 06:00 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 09:42

Heart's charity is delivering £2.5million of funding to 60 vital small projects across the UK.

In October last year Heart teamed up with its sister stations across Global, including Capital and LBC, to raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.

Thanks to your generosity, Global’s Make Some Noise is granting £2.5million of funding to 60 brilliant small charities in local communities throughout the UK.

We’re delivering £2.5million of funding to 60 small charities in local communities across the UK. Picture: Heart

The funding will provide a vital lifeline in communities – from food banks to befriending projects for the elderly and isolated, cancer wellbeing programmes to domestic abuse refuges, from employment opportunities to physical therapy for people with disabilities.

This year, the increasing cost of living and the lasting impact of COVID-19 means that this money is needed more than ever.

Leeds Black Elders Association are one of the charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise
Leeds Black Elders Association are one of the charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Since its launch in 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has supported over 400 incredible small and local charities, helping 150,000 vulnerable people across the UK. The funds raised through our 2021 Make Some Noise appeal will provide support to over 22,000 people through essential services including:

  • 1,000 hours of holistic support to people experiencing homelessness – from housing support to boosting employability skills
  • 59 specialist roles – including employment for a Housing Manager at a homelessness project, a Speech and Language Therapist with Down Syndrome, 4 case workers specialising in domestic abuse, and a Bereavement Support Worker for children who have lost a close family member
  • Over 5,000 hours of intensive support to people affected by domestic abuse, including children and young people
  • Over 9,000 hours of mental health support, through 1:1 counselling sessions, online chat services, and therapeutic group work
  • Almost 2,000 youth work sessions for young people facing difficult life challenges
  • Over 1,500 hours of digital literacy support for people with learning disabilities, those with sight loss, those facing homelessness, or helping older people to get connected
C4WS Homeless Project
C4WS Homeless Project will be supported by your donations. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Make Some Noise Day will be back on Friday 7th October 2022 to raise money and awareness for small and local charities up and down the country!

Find out how you can get involved with Make Some Noise.

