Emotional Amanda Holden fights back tears after completing Heart's Big Skydive with brave teen who lost her mum

By Emma Gritt

After weeks of psyching herself up on and off air, it was time for Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden to leap 10,000 feet from a plane - and she did it with a smile on her face.

Amanda Holden couldn't hide her delight as she safely laded from her Make Some Noise Skydive - and we at Heart couldn't be prouder of her.

She took the terrifying plunge from 10,000 feet in Brackley, Northamptonshire as part of Heart's Big Skydive in aid of Global's Make Some Noise.

Despite weeks of friendly teasing from co-presenter Jamie Theakston, he was on hand to watch her big moment.

The pair were joined by inspiring teenager Charlotte, who has been supported by local charity Holding On Letting Go since she sadly lost her mum Karah Hatton in 2017. She took part in the once in a lifetime leap in honour of her, and later said she felt it was the closest she could be to her.

Click here to find out what charities Make Some Noise helps to change young lives

Jamie Theakston was on hand to encourage Amanda and Charlotte - and enjoy a front row seat for their big jumps. Picture: Heart

Charlotte and Amanda looked full of anticipation before they made the leap. Picture: Heart

Hours before the leap, Amanda had told listeners that she was getting increasingly nervous - but she had a smile on her face from start to end, and later admitted it was more relaxing than she initially expected.

She said: "I’m going to be honest with you and say that I found an overwhelming sense of calm as we went up in the plane.

"It felt like the most incredible experience and a dream come true and real box ticked.

"The guys who looked after us were so calm and collected and all of us were in great spirits flying up into the sky.

"It felt very serene when the doors opened, and I had absolutely no worries about just jumping out.

Amanda's mum Judy and sister Debbie did the jump at the same time as her and Charlotte. Picture: Heart

Amanda put on a brave smile ahead of her 10,000 charity jump. Picture: Heart

“When I looked out of the open door it felt very much like I was in the North Pole or Switzerland.

"As a little girl I always thought it was possible to jump into the clouds and that they may feel like cotton wool so it was like a little fairy tale.

"Although obviously don’t try this at home! Without a parachute!”

The girls were soon heading to the skies - there was no turning back! Picture: Heart

Amanda couldn't stop grinning - and later said that she found the experience very zen. Picture: Heart

Amanda hugs Charlotte, 17, who was doing the jump in memory of her late mum. Picture: Heart

Amanda wasn't just making a milestone memory with Charlotte, they were joined by Amanda's mum Judy, 69, and her sister Debbie, 47.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports small charities across the UK who are making a big difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. To donate £10 to Heart’s Big Sky Dive text AMANDA10 to 70766 or click here.