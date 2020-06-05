Bid on some one-of-a-kind prizes through the Global’s Make Some Noise auction

5 June 2020, 13:08

Heart's presenters are among the stars offering incredible auction prizes and experiences
Heart's presenters are among the stars offering incredible auction prizes and experiences. Picture: Heart

Win some unforgettable experiences as you help communities affected by coronavirus across the UK.

Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, has launched an auction full of exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences and items to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

From a workout session with Mark Wright and a bespoke suit made by his favourite tailor, to a cookery lesson with Kelly Brook, to winning the incredible 'million pound dress' worn by Amanda Holden for our Make Me A Millionaire finale, many of these one-of-a-kind prizes will allow you to get up close (virtually) with Heart’s presenters and artists like never before.

This is your chance to make up for the concerts that you’ve missed out on this year, as we have some incredible live experience prizes for 2021 that you can bid on.

To be in with a chance of winning a dream prize, just click here

New prizes are being added all the time, so keep checking for the latest. By becoming a winning bidder, you’ll be supporting our Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise.

The auction is raising money for small charities helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers.

START BIDDING

Important Information:

· The auction closes at 22:00 on Sunday 21st June 2020.

· You must be 18 or over to place a bid.

· In order to bid, you’ll need to register on the auction site (hosted by Bid_In) using your full name, email address, mobile number and a four-digit pass code. This is to enable us to notify you if you get outbid or if you are the winning bidder.

· Please check the important information and T&Cs listed under each auction item before placing a bid to ensure you fully understand the terms and that you are eligible to bid.

· In the event of non-payment within 7 days of the auction closing time, the highest bidder will lose the bid and we will approach the second highest bidder.

· If you have any questions about the auction, please email prizes@makesomenoise.com.

