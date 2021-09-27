The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: 2wish

2wish help create memory boxes for people grieving the loss of a child or young person. Picture: 2wish

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

2wish provides immediate and ongoing bereavement support for families, individuals and professionals affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under throughout Wales.

The charity was founded by Rhian Mannings, who faced unspeakable tragedy in a very short space of time.

Her son, 1, sadly passed away due to pneumonia and five days later, her husband Paul took his own life.

She established 2wish to ensure that no-one who lost a child or young person had to go through their journey alone and unsupported.

2wish supports those bereaved through a range of services including Memory Boxes, Immediate Support, Counselling, Complementary Therapy, Focus Support Groups, monthly events and residential weekends.

Click here to visit their website: https://www.2wishuponastar.org/about-us/

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £20 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions