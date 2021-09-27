The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: 2wish
27 September 2021, 16:19 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 16:20
Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...
2wish provides immediate and ongoing bereavement support for families, individuals and professionals affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under throughout Wales.
The charity was founded by Rhian Mannings, who faced unspeakable tragedy in a very short space of time.
Her son, 1, sadly passed away due to pneumonia and five days later, her husband Paul took his own life.
She established 2wish to ensure that no-one who lost a child or young person had to go through their journey alone and unsupported.
2wish supports those bereaved through a range of services including Memory Boxes, Immediate Support, Counselling, Complementary Therapy, Focus Support Groups, monthly events and residential weekends.
Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.
We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.
That’s why we work across four key areas:
- Providing shelter and safety
- Supporting physical and mental health
- Preventing isolation
- Improving life skills
This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.
