The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Coping with Cancer North East

The charity specialises in helping people from across the north east of England who are living with cancer. Picture: Coping with Cancer NE

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Coping with Cancer NE offers support to anyone affected by cancer across the North East.

They provide counselling, coaching, acupuncture and a range of therapies to over a thousand people, year on year.

Their mission is to share experiences and strategies that help people cope with cancer.

Click here to visit their website: www.copingwithcancer.org.uk

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions