The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Dingley's Promise

Dingley's Promise supports parents of children aged under 5 who have special needs. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Dingley's Promise supports children under the age of five who have additional needs and disabilities, and their families.

With a catchment area across Berkshire, they run specialist early years centres and deliver structured sessions, play schemes and family support services.

The charity has a focus on building pathways to inclusion, enabling more children to access mainstream settings, help families to access the appropriate support services for their child’s needs and to ensure every child transitions into the best educational setting for them.

Dingley’s Promise strives to provide the best start in life for every child, helping them to achieve their full potential.

Click here to visit their website: https://dingley.org.uk/

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



