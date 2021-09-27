The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Down Syndrome Cheshire

Down Syndrome Cheshire is one of the small charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Down Syndrome Cheshire

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Down Syndrome Cheshire supports over 170 children with Down's Syndrome and their families in Cheshire.

Their mission is to educate parents and carers, raise awareness of DS, and support children with DS and their families, to help them reach their potential.

The charity aims to provide opportunities to have fun in a fully inclusive environment, where a child with Down’s syndrome is one of many, rather than one of a few.

Click here to visit their website: https://www.cheshiredownssyndrome.com/

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



