The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Harry’s Hat

Harry's Hat helps children born with 'water on the brain' and their families. Picture: Heart

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Harry’s Hydrocephalus Awareness Trust (Harry’s HAT) helps children and their families who are affected by Hydrocephalus, which is commonly known as water on the brain.

It was established by the parents of Harry Coates in response to the need the family found when trying to help their son.

Harry had undergone four brain surgeries by the time he was one, and now lives with a permanent shunt, inserted in his brain to keep him alive.

The charity runs training and workshops to raise awareness, funds research to further understanding of the condition, and provides support and advice for those affected.

Their aim is to make life better for all children with hydrocephalus, and their families, by improving management of the condition.

Check out their website here: www.harrys-hat.org

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



