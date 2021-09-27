The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Northumberland County Blind Association

The charity offers loads of resources to help blind people feel less isolated. Picture: Northumberland County Blind Association

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Northumberland County Blind Association supports people of all ages living with sight loss or blindness across Northumberland.

Their purpose-built resource centre is home to a wide range of services and facilities based in one accessible location.

The services include clubs and support groups, voluntary home visiting and an information and advice service, helping to increase independence and reduce isolation.

Click here to visit their website: www.ncba.org.uk

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £20 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions