The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: The Open Door Charity
27 September 2021, 16:44
Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...
Open Door Charity provides immediate mental health support to young people aged 11-30 from across Wirral helping them to develop the tools necessary to better manage their own mental health.
They have created a community space of support, embedded in the arts, providing therapy, mindfulness and wellbeing activities; education and training, and music and culture.
Click here to visit their website: www.opendoorcharity.com/
Click here to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise
Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.
We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.
That’s why we work across four key areas:
- Providing shelter and safety
- Supporting physical and mental health
- Preventing isolation
- Improving life skills
This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.
Donate by text
- To donate £30 text HEART to 70766
- To donate £20 text HEART to 70766
- To donate £10 text HEART to 70766
100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions