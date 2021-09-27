The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: The Open Door Charity

The charity helps young people learn how to manage and care for their mental health. Picture: Open Door Charity

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Open Door Charity provides immediate mental health support to young people aged 11-30 from across Wirral helping them to develop the tools necessary to better manage their own mental health.

They have created a community space of support, embedded in the arts, providing therapy, mindfulness and wellbeing activities; education and training, and music and culture.

Click here to visit their website: www.opendoorcharity.com/

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £20 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions