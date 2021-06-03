Exclusive

Adventurer Mark Delstanche plans to row from New York to London to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise

Mark is trying to get in to the history books... and helping GMSN at the same time. Picture: GMSN

By Heart reporter

Mark will be rowing solo and unsupported from New York to London to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise - and if successful will be the first person in history to do so.

One brave Heart listener is taking on a never-before-done challenge to support our charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Mark Delstanche intends to row - alone - from New York to London! An adventure that will take him FIVE MONTHS to complete.

Mark is setting off from the Statue of Liberty and heading out in to the North Atlantic to take on the greatest challenge of his life, facing everything that the ocean has to throw at him until finally reaching his destination by passing under Tower Bridge 5 months later!

Mark plans to spend 12-14 hours per day in the rowing seat, taking around 15,000 strokes per day which could amount to in excess of a staggering 2,000,000 strokes to reach his destination.

Mark will spend more than five months at sea. Picture: GMSN

Whilst at sea, Mark will not only face the physical challenge of rowing in huge seas for many hours every day and the ever present risk of being capsized but also face the psychological battles that come with isolation in adverse conditions.

By the shortest route, this would be a journey of around 7000km however, wind, currents and diversions for weather will increase the total to well beyond this figure.

Mark practising off the coast of New York. Picture: GMSN

Once he crosses the Atlantic the challenge is not over as Mark will then make his way the 300 miles along the South Coast of England until finally turning in to the Thames estuary for the final leg.

Mark is taking on this jaw dropping challenge to raise money for Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise and you can support Mark on his way into the history books.

If you’re able to give, please...

Text MARK5 to 70766 to donate £5

Text MARK10 to donate £10

Text MARK20 to donate £20

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first.

Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.

You can also donate online here.

By sponsoring Mark’s row and donating to Global’s Make Some Noise you’ll be helping to make a difference in your community and across the UK.