Meet Jamie and Amanda's Charity Challengers

From June 12 until Global's Make Some Noise Day on June 19, Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be introducing some very special people undertaking some exciting challenges...

It's been estimated that one in ten charities will go bust due to the coronavirus.

Smaller charities are most at risk, so Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise has launched a special appeal to fundraise to help initiatives who make a big impact despite their small size.

As part of Jamie and Amanda's Charity Challengers, some of the people who have been helped by, or are involved in these life changing charities are taking on special challenges to help raise money for Global's Make Some Noise so we can help them keep helping others.

Find out about our charity challengers and what they're planning below... and don't forget to tune in to Heart Breakfast, weekdays from 6:30am - 10am to find out more about their stories, and how they're getting on!

Matthew - Representing If U Care Share

Charity founder, Matthew, will be running a marathon… in circles around his estate.

Matthew set up the suicide prevention and mental health awareness charity, If U Care Share, after losing his older brother Daniel to suicide.

At 10-years-old, Matthew, joined by his cousin and younger brother, started fundraising through awareness bracelets. If U Care Share now reaches some of the most vulnerable people in our society, including those at risk of suicide and those who have lost loved ones. Since the start of the lockdown If U Care Share have seen the demand for their service increase by 275%.

Charity Challenger Matthew will be completing a marathon on Friday 19th June. But to add to the challenge, he will be doing it around his estate. The path around his estate is 0.6 miles, which means he’ll be doing 46 loops.

Lexi and Oliver - Supported by Cerebral Palsy Cymru

Meet our youngest Charity Challengers, 4-year-old Lexi and 8-year-old Oliver.

Oliver and Lexi are both living with Cerebral Palsy and are supported by Cerebral Palsy Cymru in Wales.

The charity has continued to support families in need during the lockdown through virtual therapy sessions and assessment calls, so they are able to continue with mobility and communication development in the comfort of their own homes. With this support, families are able to receive much needed practical advice and emotional support while caring for severely disabled children at home.

Oliver, joined by his dad Ryan and family friend Adrian, will be walking 6 miles in total, to the top of a mountain near his home and back again. And Lexi, with mum Natasha, will be walking 3km from her home in Swansea on her walker.

Emma and Vicky - Supported by Once Upon a Smile

Meet our Charity Challengers, Emma and Vicky. They’ll be kayaking in memory of their children.

Emma and Vicky both lost their children suddenly. Emma lost her daughter Lucy aged 17, and Vicky lost her 10-year-old son Isaac.

Once Upon a Smile, provides emotional and practical support to bereaved families. Since the lockdown began, Once Upon a Smile has continued to support over 140 families, providing emergency food packages, emotional support and despatching Snuggles & Smiles bears to children who have been recently bereaved. Through the charity, Vicky and Emma have become friends are now ambassadors of Once Upon a Smile.

Every year, Once Upon a Smile, hold its annual Memorial Day at the Anderton Centre in Chorley. The event won’t be happening this year because of Covid-19, so, Emma and Vicky are going to kayak around the lake instead.

They’ve set themselves the challenge to keep going for 140 minutes - that’s 1 minute to represent each family supported by the charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren - Supported by Carers Link East Dunbartonshire

18-year-old Lauren cares for her mum and has done so since her early teens. Lockdown has increased the pressure on carers like Lauren who are often looking after those categorised as most vulnerable.

During lockdown, Carers Link East Dunbartonshire have given Lauren practical and emotional support, including helping to deliver food for her mum and siblings. The charity's telephone support services have expanded due to Covid-19 and the demand for their services has increased by 26% since the outbreak began.

Charity Challenger Lauren will be leading a group of young carers and charity workers from Carers Link East Dunbartonshire. Together they will be walking 96 miles between them - the same length as the West Highland Way!

Kai - Supported by Southside Family Project

Kai will be retracing and re-enacting a moment that changed his life.

He grew up in a household troubled by alcohol and domestic violence. Kai became involved with Southside Family Project as a teenager when he found himself homeless and needed to access their support.

Now, aged 20, Kai has set up the Young Advocates project at Southside and volunteers for the charity.

Kai will be retracing and re-enacting a moment that changed his life for the better when he walked 4 miles in the pouring rain to the charity's office in Twerton to ask for help. He’ll be walking the 8-mile route every day for a week, hoping to inspire and encourage other young people to do what he did and ask for help.

Leon - Supported by Martin House

Leon's brother Jordan has Huntingdon's Disease and has been supported by Martin House Hospice for many years. He is currently being supported by the charity for end of life care.

Martin House exists to help children and young people with a life-limiting condition, along with their families. Throughout the lockdown, the hospice has remained open to families in need of urgent support, for emergency symptom control, end of life care and to use its cooled bedrooms after a child has died. They’ve also continued with a 24/7 advice line and remote bereavement counselling. Sadly, the respite breaks have stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, as families have had to self-isolate to shield their vulnerable children.

Leon has decided to become a Charity Challenger by putting on some high heels and dance on his doorstep for 3 hours straight. Leon hopes he’ll entertain his family and brother while taking on the challenge.

Elliot - Supported by the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice

Meet 10-year-old Elliot who is going to be cycling 1km for every child that the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice supports.

Over the last few months, the hospice has adapted to provide remote emotional support, as well as delivering vital resources and equipment to doorsteps. They continue to provide bereavement support and counselling for those families in need.

The hospice is currently supporting 132 children and their families and has continued to do so throughout the Coronavirus crisis. Eliot has decided to cycle 1km for every child supported by the hospice. This means he’ll be cycling approximately 26km every day for a week and 132km in total.