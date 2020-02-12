Take on the 100 mile RideLondon-Surrey challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

12 February 2020, 08:55 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 09:59

Get on your bike for a very good cause - and help change young lives with Global's Make Some Noise
Get on your bike for a very good cause - and help change young lives with Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Take on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 cycle challenge for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise and help change young lives.

Get on your bike and join Team Heart for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on 16th August 2020.

Starting in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, this route will take you directly through the capital, past London’s most iconic monuments and onto Surrey’s stunning country roads.

With thousands of spectators cheering you on, you’ll finish to a hero’s welcome on The Mall in central London. There’s no other cycling event like it!

SIGN UP NOW

As part of Team Heart for RideLondon-Surrey 100, you’ll receive the following: ·

Support every step of the way, from the moment you register, right up until the ride. You’ll be put in contact with a noisemaker from the charity, who will be on hand to advise you on your fundraising – with tips and inspiration!

Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins as requested.

To reserve your place and help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK, you’ll need to commit to a £25 registration fee and £500 of fundraising for Global’s Make Some Noise.

SIGN ME UP!

Why cycle for Make Some Noise?

Your fundraising for Make Some Noise can make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. £500 could provide vital emotional and practical support for three families of children living with a life-threatening illness.

Watch the video below to see one of the families your fundraising could help…

Help change young lives. Secure your place at the starting line and be a Make Some Noise gamechanger!

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Disney is opening a new Frozen Land in Paris

First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

Lifestyle

Would you try it? (stock images)

A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

Food & Health

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Celebrities

The couple have revealed the news that their three year old is autistic

Christine McGuinness reveals she and Paddy's youngest daughter also has autism, just like their twins

Celebrities

Children's lunches could be free under new rules

Free school meals could be available to all families no matter what you earn under new rules

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £85 leopard print dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities