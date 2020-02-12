Take on the 100 mile RideLondon-Surrey challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Get on your bike for a very good cause - and help change young lives with Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Take on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 cycle challenge for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise and help change young lives.

Get on your bike and join Team Heart for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on 16th August 2020.

Starting in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, this route will take you directly through the capital, past London’s most iconic monuments and onto Surrey’s stunning country roads.

With thousands of spectators cheering you on, you’ll finish to a hero’s welcome on The Mall in central London. There’s no other cycling event like it!

As part of Team Heart for RideLondon-Surrey 100, you’ll receive the following: ·

Support every step of the way, from the moment you register, right up until the ride. You’ll be put in contact with a noisemaker from the charity, who will be on hand to advise you on your fundraising – with tips and inspiration!

Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins as requested.

To reserve your place and help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK, you’ll need to commit to a £25 registration fee and £500 of fundraising for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Why cycle for Make Some Noise?

Your fundraising for Make Some Noise can make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. £500 could provide vital emotional and practical support for three families of children living with a life-threatening illness.

Watch the video below to see one of the families your fundraising could help…

Help change young lives. Secure your place at the starting line and be a Make Some Noise gamechanger!