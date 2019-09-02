Support Amanda Holden and Heart's Big Skydive for Global's Make Some Noise

Heart's very own Amanda Holden will be jumping out of a plane to raise vital funds for Global's Make Some Noise next week - here's how to donate to support her, and join in!

Global’s Make Some Noise is our charity, that funds loads of small projects throughout the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

This year, to raise money, we’re doing something called ‘Heart's Big Skydive' and over the last few months, loads of Heart listeners have signed up all over the country to take part. They are all now raising sponsorship money and getting ready to jump out of a plane from 10,000 feet!



Joining them will be Amanda Holden and she needs YOU to support her!

The Heart Breakfast presenter will be taking the plunge to help the scores of small charities helped and supported by Heart's charity, Global's Make Some Noise, every year.

She said: "I've signed up and am going to be jumping out of a plane from 10,000 feet at 120 miles per hour!

"I’ve never skydived before, so while I’m super excited to do it, I’m also more than a little scared!

"This is going to be a HUGE CHALLENGE for me, but I’m doing it because I know the truly life changing difference the money we’re raising will make to the incredible small charities that Global’s Make Some Noise supports.

"If you can donate a few quid I would be forever grateful. Every penny raised will go straight to our wonderful charity to help improve the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity."

On Monday's Heart Breakfast, Amanda's mum Judy rang in to the studio to praise her daughter for putting herself out there - and to announce that she'll be joining her.

If you also want to do a skydive to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise, there's still time. Click here for more information on Heart's Big Skydive.

And if you want to sponsor Amanda, visit her Everyday Heroes page here.