Thank you for helping us change young lives!

Thanks to the fabulous generosity of listeners and supporters, the fifth Make Some Noise appeal has raised a staggering £4,918,678

Right across the country, schools and workplaces dressed loud and held events from bake offs to bingo, from discos to dog shows.

For one day, Global united all its radio brands including Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to raise money for disadvantaged children, young people and their families who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Throughout the day, Global’s all-star presenter line-up including Heart’s Emma Bunton, Jamie Theakston, Rochelle Humes, Jenni Falconer and special guest host Kimberley Walsh, Capital’s Marvin Humes, LBC’s Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien and Eddie Mair, Smooth and Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass, Classic FM’s John Suchet, Radio X’s Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan and Capital XTRA’s Tim Westwood helped make some noise for disadvantaged children and young people by giving small charities a platform to tell their story on air to Global’s 25 million listeners.

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston got Global’s Make Some Noise Day off to an incredible start when he completed ‘Jamie’s Long Walk to London’ – an epic 182.7-mile trek from Cardiff to London. Jamie has spent the last week walking a gruelling seven marathons in seven days. Throughout his journey, he battled painful blisters, aching feet and tearful moments as he met families who are being helped by Global’s Make Some Noise who walked part of his route with him.

His act of endurance inspired Heart listeners to donate a phenomenal £4,918,678 or Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thousands of well-wishers sent him messages of support (including Liam Payne, Jess Glynne, Jamie Oliver and Bear Grylls), with listeners coming out to cheer him on along the way. Olly Murs joined Jamie for the final stretch in London as they made their way back to Heart’s Leicester Square studios accompanied by some of the charity’s beneficiaries. A huge cheer rang around Leicester Square as an emotional Jamie completed his challenge and was reunited with his Heart Breakfast co-host Emma Bunton and his family, who surprised him at the finish line.

Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have also backed this year’s appeal.

Little Mix, Olly Murs and Shawn Mendes. donated money-can’t-buy prizes to help raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Emma Bradley, Director of Global’s Make Some Noise, said: “We are overwhelmed! The fifth appeal has been the best yet. We are incredibly grateful to Global, their stations and listeners. Together we’ll be helping to change the lives of thousands of children, young people and their families across the UK.”

It’s not too late to donate here.