The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Paul’s Cancer Support

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Paul’s Cancer Support Centre aims to support anyone over 18 affected by cancer, including families and carers.

This can mean anything from coming to terms with a new diagnosis or undergoing treatment, rebuilding a life post-cancer, or approaching the end of life.

They provide information and support, social activities and classes, one-to-one services including counselling, and therapies to help alleviate discomfort.

Paul's aims to improve both physical and mental health, as well as reduce loneliness and isolation.

Check out their website here www.pauls.org.uk

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £20 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions