The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Stirling Carers Centre

The charity helps carers aged 7 and over. Picture: Stirling Young Carers

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Stirling Carers Centre provides information, advice and support to unpaid carers aged 7+ throughout Stirlingshire.

They enable them to make informed decisions about their situation, support them in their caring role and make a positive difference to their lives.

Stirling Carers Centre seeks to widen opportunities and choices for carers, to raise awareness of carers’ issues in all sectors of the community and to champion the rights and wellbeing of carers.

Check out their website here https://www.stirlingcarers.co.uk/

The charity supports older carers too, and helps them enjoy lighter moments. Picture: Stirling Carers

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Donate by text

To donate £30 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £20 text HEART to 70766

text to 70766 To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions