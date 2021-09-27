The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Stirling Carers Centre

27 September 2021, 09:39 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 11:42

The charity helps carers aged 7 and over
The charity helps carers aged 7 and over. Picture: Stirling Young Carers
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Stirling Carers Centre provides information, advice and support to unpaid carers aged 7+ throughout Stirlingshire.

They enable them to make informed decisions about their situation, support them in their caring role and make a positive difference to their lives.

Stirling Carers Centre seeks to widen opportunities and choices for carers, to raise awareness of carers’ issues in all sectors of the community and to champion the rights and wellbeing of carers.

Check out their website here https://www.stirlingcarers.co.uk/

The charity supports older carers too, and helps them enjoy lighter moments
The charity supports older carers too, and helps them enjoy lighter moments. Picture: Stirling Carers

Click here to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021
Join Jamie and Amanda on the Heart Breakfast Road Trip every morning between 4 - 8 October 2021. Picture: Heart

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

  • Providing shelter and safety
  • Supporting physical and mental health
  • Preventing isolation
  • Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes. 

Donate by text

  • To donate £30 text HEART to 70766
  • To donate £20 text HEART to 70766
  • To donate £10 text HEART to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix

Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

TV & Movies

Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together

TV & Movies

Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid

Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid?

TV & Movies

Vigil finished on BBC this week

Vigil final episode: Who killed Craig Burke and what happened?

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children

The Wanted's Tom Parker's wife says they want more kids after fearing he'd die last year

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is getting closer to her due date

Stacey Solomon says she'll give birth 'so soon' as she returns from social media break

Celebrities

Inside Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's relationship

Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

TV & Movies

Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya

Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington

Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours

What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?

Celebrities

Paige quit Gogglebox earlier this year

Who are Gogglebox's Paige Deville and Sally Howard and why did they quit the show?

Gogglebox

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

TV & Movies