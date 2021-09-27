The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Stirling Carers Centre
27 September 2021, 09:39 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 11:42
Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...
Stirling Carers Centre provides information, advice and support to unpaid carers aged 7+ throughout Stirlingshire.
They enable them to make informed decisions about their situation, support them in their caring role and make a positive difference to their lives.
Stirling Carers Centre seeks to widen opportunities and choices for carers, to raise awareness of carers’ issues in all sectors of the community and to champion the rights and wellbeing of carers.
Check out their website here https://www.stirlingcarers.co.uk/
Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.
We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.
That’s why we work across four key areas:
- Providing shelter and safety
- Supporting physical and mental health
- Preventing isolation
- Improving life skills
This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.
