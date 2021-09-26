The Heart Breakfast Roas Trip: Stirling Carers Centre

26 September 2021, 14:27

The charity helps carers aged 7 and over
The charity helps carers aged 7 and over. Picture: Stirling Young Carers
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

Stirling Carers Centre provides information, advice and support to unpaid carers aged 7+ throughout Stirlingshire.

They enable them to make informed decisions about their situation, support them in their caring role and make a positive difference to their lives.

Stirling Carers Centre seeks to widen opportunities and choices for carers, to raise awareness of carers’ issues in all sectors of the community and to champion the rights and wellbeing of carers.

Check out their website here https://www.stirlingcarers.co.uk/

The charity supports older carers too, and helps them enjoy lighter moments
The charity supports older carers too, and helps them enjoy lighter moments. Picture: Stirling Carers

