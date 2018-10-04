The Rainbow Project

The Rainbow Project aims to prevent homelessness amongst particularly vulnerable young people living in and around Southampton.

Since the charity began in 1981, over 8,000 young people have been helped through supported housing, one-to-one support, mentoring, and an employability scheme focussed on improving young people’s career prospects to give them the best chances in life.

When we heard about the Rainbow Project’s work, we wanted to make some noise for young adults like Kara. She’s a 22-year-old who was referred to the charity because her anxiety issues were affecting her getting into employment. Kara’s mum has agoraphobia and depression, and her sister has cerebral palsy, which means she has been their primary carer since she was 11 years old.

The charity worked intensively with Kara to support her in getting an apprenticeship. Through her involvement with the charity, Kara’s confidence and self-esteem improved and she has now secured a job that she enjoys.

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to help give a voice to The Rainbow Project and will support their ‘Life Chances’ employment project, which gives vulnerable young people an opportunity to take on paid work. Through the scheme they are matched with a mentor and coached through a 12-month work placement with a local partner business.

