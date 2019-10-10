Win Tom Walker tickets and meet and greet, and a meet and greet with Keith Lemon

One winner will meet Tom Walker and Keith Lemon. Picture: Getty

Double whammy prize – text for your chance to win two tickets to see Tom Walker live in concert at your choice AND two tickets to see Keith Lemon.

This is your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tom Walker at your choice of one of his 10 UK tour dates later this year, plus you’ll get to meet him afterwards too!

Not only that, but you’ll also win two tickets to see Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness at Alexandra Palace next week on October 18th with a meet and greet with Keith and Paddy too!

Keith and Paddy are hosting a comedy night at the famous Ally Pally which will culminate in the Halloween film classic – The Lost Boys! Your VIP tickets give you the best seats in the house, right at the front for a unique evening of comedy and horror!

For your chance to win text the word TICKETS to 82122

Entries close at 11.30AM on the 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over and available on October 18th 2019 to take part. UK mobile only. Age restrictions, dates for Tom Walkers concert and full Ts&Cs click here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

