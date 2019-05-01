Join Team Heart and run the Royal Parks Half Marathon

Run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart! Picture: Heart

Sign up to be a part of The Royal Parks Half Marathon and join Heart for a great day out in London’s, Hyde Park!

Join Team Heart and help raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise, our very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

This unique race showcases London at its very best! You’ll pass through four of London’s Royal Parks – Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, St James’s Park and Green Park - as well as iconic landmarks including Buckingham Palace and The Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart for Global Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

To be part of our team, we’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £25 and commit to raise £350 for Global’s Make Some Noise.

In return, we’ll ensure you’re well looked after! You’ll receive:

- Dedicated support to help you smash your fundraising target

- Your very own Make Some Noise vest to wear with pride when you hit £100 in sponsorship

- A well-earned massage after the race

So, what are you waiting for?

Sign up here.