Join Team Heart and run the Royal Parks Half Marathon

1 May 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 06:01

Run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart!
Run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart! Picture: Heart

Sign up to be a part of The Royal Parks Half Marathon and join Heart for a great day out in London’s, Hyde Park!

Join Team Heart and help raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise, our very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

This unique race showcases London at its very best! You’ll pass through four of London’s Royal Parks – Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, St James’s Park and Green Park - as well as iconic landmarks including Buckingham Palace and The Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart for Global Make Some Noise
Sign up to run the Royal Parks Half Marathon with Team Heart for Global Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

To be part of our team, we’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £25 and commit to raise £350 for Global’s Make Some Noise.

In return, we’ll ensure you’re well looked after! You’ll receive:

- Dedicated support to help you smash your fundraising target

- Your very own Make Some Noise vest to wear with pride when you hit £100 in sponsorship

- A well-earned massage after the race

So, what are you waiting for?

Sign up here.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems

Dan Osborne admits he 'doesn't know' whether he'll stay married to Jacqueline Jossa

Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress

Celebrities

Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable

Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

Celebrities

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson

How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?

Celebrities

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

TV & Movies