WATCH! We challenged theses stars to make some very weird noises

We asked some familiar faces to make weird and wonderful noises to get ready for Make Some Noise Day on Friday 5th October. Here’s how they got on...

The likes of Liam Payne, James Arthur, Alesha Dixon and Chris and Kem are all gearing up for Make Some Noise Day, and what better way to get loud than to make some noise of their own.

We put them to the test to see just how many impressions of everyday noises they could make, and it's harder than it looks.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

