Heart Christmas Live with NatWest tickets and lineup revealed

23 September 2026, 10:57 | Updated: 23 September 2026, 11:00

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed
Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Heart Christmas with NatWest including how to get tickets and who will be performing!

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The festive season on Heart, the UK’s biggest radio brand, has officially begun, and this year, Heart is unwrapping its biggest Christmas ever!

This Christmas, Heart and the Royal Albert Hall present a spectacular, star-studded celebration of music and entertainment.

Hosted by Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, Heart Christmas Live with NatWest will bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for one unforgettable night, filled with show-stopping performances, Christmas magic and plenty of festive surprises.

From huge live performances to magical collaborations and surprises you won’t see anywhere else, expect a feel-good Christmas spectacular packed with everything we love about the most wonderful time of the year.

Heart Christmas Live is coming this December
Heart Christmas Live is coming this December. Picture: Heart

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden have announced the lineup which includes Take That and Leona Lewis with Olly Murs and James Arthur!

With nine number one albums and huge hits including Rule The World, Patience and Greatest Day, Take That will bring their hit anthems to Heart’s biggest Christmas celebration ever.

After selling over 35 million records worldwide, Leona Lewis will also be taking to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall! The iconic singer, known for tracks such as Bleeding Love and Better in Time, will be performing the biggest new Christmas record of the 21st century One More Sleep at Heart Christmas Live!

Joining Take That and Leona at Heart Christmas Live with NatWest is Heart’s very own Olly Murs! The Heart Skips a Beat singer will be performing some of his greatest songs live as we celebrate Christmas in style.

James Arthur will also be taking to the stage on this incredible night, having sold over 30 million records worldwide and releasing hit singles including Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go.

Take That are the first confirmed artist for Heart Christmas Live with NatWest
Take That are the first confirmed artist for Heart Christmas Live with NatWest. Picture: Heart

Heart Christmas Live tickets

Tickets for Heart Christmas Live are available from September 25th 2026 via Global Player, heart.co.uk or from the Royal Albert Hall box office on 020 7589 8212.

Heart Plus subscribers get early access to the tickets pre-sale which starts at 9am on Thursday September 24th. Go to Global Player, the official Heart app, for all the details on Heart Plus and the pre-sale!

Leona Lewis is performing at Heart Christmas Live with NatWest
Leona Lewis is performing at Heart Christmas Live with NatWest. Picture: Heart
Olly Murs has joined the lineup!
Olly Murs has joined the lineup! Picture: Heart
James Arthur will be performing at Heart Christmas Live
James Arthur will be performing at Heart Christmas Live. Picture: Heart

Amanda Holden said: “Everyone knows I love Christmas and this year Heart is going bigger than ever! Huge live performances, magical collaborations, some very special guests and plenty of surprises that you won’t see anywhere else! Get ready for a feel-good Christmas spectacular packed with everything we love about the most wonderful time of the year.”

Jamie Theakston added: “This Christmas, Heart is taking over the iconic Royal Albert Hall for one enormous night of music, entertainment and TONS of festive surprises - this is not one to miss, mark your calendars now!”

More exciting performances, special guests and unforgettable moments will be announced soon.

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