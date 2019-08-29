Heart 70s launches tomorrow

Love your music served with a side order of flares or a disco ball? We've got it covered! Picture: Heart

Heart 70s is launching across the UK on DAB+ tomorrow - get ready for non-stop 70s Feel Good 24/7!

Heart 70s will launch across the UK tomorrow, Friday 30th August, bringing listeners the biggest feel good 70s tunes from iconic artists including Elton John, Queen, ABBA, CHIC and Stevie Wonder.

With a huge playlist packed with the ultimate feel good hits from the decade, Heart 70s is guaranteed to turn up the feel good nostalgia.

Heart 70s will have brand new breakfast show hosted by Carlos every weekday from 6am to 10am.

The brand-new station will be available across the UK on DAB Digital Radio on D1, and across multiple platforms on Global Player including the Global Player and Heart apps, on your smart speaker and on desktop at heart.co.uk/70s/

Join Carlos every weekday morning from 6-10 for the Heart 70s Breakfast Show. Picture: Heart

Here's how to listen to Heart 70s

Listen To Heart 70s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 70s.

Listen To Heart 70s Online

You can tune in to Heart 70s right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart 70s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 70s right now.

Listen To Heart 70s On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart 70s, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com