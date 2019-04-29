Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to host the brand new national Heart Breakfast Show

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Picture: Station Presenter Image

We are delighted to announce Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be the new hosts of the brand new national Heart Breakfast Show.

Amanda, who is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, currently starring in Britain’s Got Talent on ITV, will join Jamie for the programme when it launches on Monday June 3rd.

Speaking of her excitement, Amanda said: “I’ve spent years in the car listening to Heart while travelling to work or doing the school run with my daughters. So it feels incredibly surreal to be announced as the new national Breakfast co-presenter alongside the fab Jamie Theakston. Jamie and I go back more years than I can remember so I have no doubt that working with him will be hilarious for everyone. I’m not sure my face is ready for the early starts mind you, but I hope we can make the listeners laugh along with us each morning!”

Amanda at the Britain's Got Talent Photocall in January. Picture: Getty

Heart Breakfast’s co-presenter Jamie said: “This is a massively exciting opportunity in taking this show nationwide and I’m beyond thrilled to have my friend Amanda join me in the fun. Listeners can expect the unexpected from Amanda, just as I have learned to do over the years!”

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts is also joining Heart Breakfast to present the latest showbiz news and gossip features on the show each morning.

Ashley Roberts arriving on the red carpet at The BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

This is a historic moment for Heart which for the first time will have a national breakfast show – the biggest commercial radio show in the UK. Listeners can expect the brightest start to the day with the best feel good music, exclusive star guest interviews, showbiz gossip and the biggest competitions and prizes.

Managing Editor of Heart, James Rea said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to be able to announce some huge changes to Heart, which we’re thrilled to reveal today. Amanda Holden brings a fresh energy to the brand-new national Breakfast Show and we’re delighted that she’s now part of the Heart family. Both Jamie & Amanda’s infectious humour and engaging personalities will certainly brighten up mornings across the UK! We wish them the very best of luck ahead of their first show together on Monday June 3rd. Turn up the feel good indeed!”

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global said: “This is a huge moment for Heart and Global, as we launch the largest morning show in commercial radio, Heart Breakfast, across the UK. James Rea and the team have done a sterling job and we can’t wait for Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden, along with Ashley Roberts, to turn up the feel good every morning!”

You will be able to listen to the brand-new nationwide Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden weekdays from 06:30 – 10:00 across the Heart network, starting Monday June 3rd. Tune into Heart on 96 – 107 FM, on DAB digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Heart app or Global Player, right here at heart.co.uk, or on your smart speaker by saying “play Heart”.